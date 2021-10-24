Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,772,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.2% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $243,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD opened at $283.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $290.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of -341.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,749 shares of company stock worth $75,884,874. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.