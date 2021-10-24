Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,025,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.