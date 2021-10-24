SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.50 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

