SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$20.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 6.34.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

