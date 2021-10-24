Stakinglab Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 97.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 297.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $978.78 and $7.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030803 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

