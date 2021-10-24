Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $188.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.