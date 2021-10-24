Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$72.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.69.

TSE STN opened at C$68.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$72.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.80.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

