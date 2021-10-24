STARSHIP (STARSHIP) 1-Day Volume Hits $91,949.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $10.49 million and $91,949.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00104285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,495.33 or 1.00276118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.29 or 0.06642426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00021889 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

