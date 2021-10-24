State Street Corp Acquires 386,999 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,920,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in American International Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,101,000 after buying an additional 248,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

