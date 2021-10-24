State Street Corp Buys 134,689 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.16% of The Allstate worth $2,003,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $128.00 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

