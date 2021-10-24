State Street Corp Decreases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,480,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,319 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,712,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Centene by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

