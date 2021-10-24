State Street Corp Has $1.80 Billion Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.51% of Sysco worth $1,795,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

