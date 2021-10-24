State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.30% of Sempra Energy worth $2,240,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

