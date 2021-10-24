State Street Corp Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.70% of Equity Residential worth $1,656,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after buying an additional 68,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,634,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,205,000 after buying an additional 306,553 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

