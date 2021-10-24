State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,560,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 625,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

