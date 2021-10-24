Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.91% of Sterling Bancorp worth $43,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

