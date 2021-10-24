Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,310,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $31,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 310,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $22.76 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

