Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 117.4% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 200,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 108,503 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PALC opened at $40.85 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.