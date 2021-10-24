Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 117.4% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 200,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 108,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PALC opened at $40.85 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.