Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $246.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average of $231.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.10 and a 12 month high of $251.02.

