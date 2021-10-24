Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 890.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $305,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $493,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $221.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

