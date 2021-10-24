Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

