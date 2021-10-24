Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 291,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

