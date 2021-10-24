Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,619 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 106.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,418.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock valued at $98,582,183 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $390.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.81 and a 200-day moving average of $352.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $396.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

