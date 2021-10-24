Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,808 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,594.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,806 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

