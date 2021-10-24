Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of BigCommerce worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,622 shares of company stock worth $20,994,381. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

