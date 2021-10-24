Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $97.59.

