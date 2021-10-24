Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.70 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 301.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,189,540.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,737,795 shares of company stock worth $1,821,630,422. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

