Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $19.57 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

