Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

