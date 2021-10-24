Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.61

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 30657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after buying an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.