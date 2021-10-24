Strike Market Cap Achieves $162.44 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Strike has a market capitalization of $162.44 million and approximately $126.93 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.15 or 0.00088487 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00073590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00105556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.03 or 0.99971967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.03 or 0.06742073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00022204 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

