Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Stryve Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stryve Foods in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.02.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

