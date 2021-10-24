Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.75. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

