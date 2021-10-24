Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $202.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

