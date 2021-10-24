Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $16.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.94 billion to $17.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $22.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sunoco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 510,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.81.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.