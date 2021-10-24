SuperCoin Hits Market Cap of $128,903.59 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 99.7% against the dollar. SuperCoin has a market cap of $128,903.59 and approximately $14.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,304,601 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

