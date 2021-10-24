Suretly 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $781.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $92,320.54 and $781.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

