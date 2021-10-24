Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 24,911 Shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,262,000.

JOET stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

