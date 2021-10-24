Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $968,000 Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.