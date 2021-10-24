Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 5,293 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.10% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $31.71 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

