Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 1,944 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $53.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

