Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 8,922 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,835,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92.

