Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

