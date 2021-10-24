SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $820.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

SIVB opened at $753.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

