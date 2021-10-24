SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $755.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $746.91 and last traded at $736.62. 1,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.14.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $609.59 and its 200 day moving average is $576.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

