Synthetify (SNY) Price Hits $4.45 on Top Exchanges

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Synthetify has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00007296 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $400,431.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00071304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,999.87 or 1.00042523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.45 or 0.06659323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021883 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

