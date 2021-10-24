System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Given New GBX 430 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Wednesday. System1 Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a market cap of £43.85 million and a P/E ratio of 25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

