Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Target worth $580,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,675,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $255.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

