Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $62.41

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.41, but opened at $64.33. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

TARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $147.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

