TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.28.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$77.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.32.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$68.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.32. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.20.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

